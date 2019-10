The ‘Cleverer than Thou’ former Chancellor toured Television and Radio studios during the Tory leadership election to lecture everyone about how much he understands EU politics. He earnestly told everyone who would listen that; a renegotiation was impossible, the backstop could not be removed, the EU would offer no concessions, and even that there would be no Commission to negotiate with in the first place. Guido thought he would remind everyone just how prescient the Remainers were…