Lib Dems Give Angela ‘Funny Tinge’ Smith International Development Brief

The Lib Dems have reshuffled their ‘Shadow Cabinet’ today and remarkably gave the sensitive International Development brief to Angela ‘funny tinge‘ Smith. Even more ironically, the white MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge took the portfolio from Chuka Umunna…
This is the Lib Dems’ second reshuffle since August, allowing for the party to accommodate their latest defectors. As Guido originally reported, Phillip Lee actually delayed the Lib Dem’s last reshuffle for some weeks by putting off his defection…
See the reshuffle in full below:
- Jo Swinson – Leader
- Ed Davey – Chancellor of the Exchequer, Deputy Leader
- Chuka Umunna – Foreign Affairs, International Trade
- Christine Jarding – Home Office, Women and Equalities
- Tom Brake – Duchy of Lancaster, DExEU
- Phillip Lee – Justice
- Jamie Stone – Defence, Scotland
- Luciana Berger – Health and Social Care
- Sam Gyimah – BEIS
- Layla Moran – Education, DCMS
- Wera Hobhouse – Climate, Transport
- Tim Farron – DWP, DHCLG, North of England
- Alastair Charmichael – Chief Whip, NI
- Jane Dodds – Wales, Rural Affairs
- Angela Smith – International Development
- Vince Cable – Cabinet Office
- Catherine Bearder – European Parliament
- Siobhan Benita – London
- Willie Rennie – Scottish Parliament
- Caroline Pidgeon – London Assembly
- Dick Newby – Leader of Lords
- Sal Brinton – President