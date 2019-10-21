Lib Dems Give Angela ‘Funny Tinge’ Smith International Development Brief

The Lib Dems have reshuffled their ‘Shadow Cabinet’ today and remarkably gave the sensitive International Development brief to Angela ‘funny tinge‘ Smith. Even more ironically, the white MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge took the portfolio from Chuka Umunna…

This is the Lib Dems’ second reshuffle since August, allowing for the party to accommodate their latest defectors. As Guido originally reported, Phillip Lee actually delayed the Lib Dem’s last reshuffle for some weeks by putting off his defection…

See the reshuffle in full below: