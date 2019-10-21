DUP Opposition to Boris’ Deal Making English Less Likely to Support the Union

New Polling commissioned by Global Britain has shown that if the DUP continue to not support Boris’s deal, English voters will be significantly less likely to support Northern Ireland staying in the UK. If the Brexit process is delayed again, the DUP will be losing English good will to keep Northern Ireland in the UK…

The DUP’s position makes 28% of English voters less likely to support unionism, and just 10% more likely to support it, meaning the DUP are weakening unionism on the mainland by net 18%. Remarkably this is the case among both Remainers (Net -1) and Leavers (Net -31). It would be ironic the DUP ened up bringing about the end of the union…