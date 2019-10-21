DUP MP: We Cannot Support a Customs Union

DUP MP Jim Shannon just told Kay Burley “we have been clear on the Customs Union issue – it’s something we cannot support and will not support“. Big news if remain MPs were hoping to get a customs union amendment through on the back of DUP support. Sighs of relief from Downing Street…
