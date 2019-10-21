DUP MP: We Cannot Support a Customs Union

DUP MP Jim Shannon just told Kay Burley “we have been clear on the Customs Union issue – it’s something we cannot support and will not support“. Big news if remain MPs were hoping to get a customs union amendment through on the back of DUP support. Sighs of relief from Downing Street…

October 21, 2019 at 9:20 am

Quote of the Day

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

