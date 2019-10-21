Brexit Party Supporters Back the Deal

Despite Nigel’s continuing opposition for opposition’s sake, it seems his usually loyal followers are abandoning him in favour of Boris’s new deal. Last man in the bunker…

A new Survation poll out this morning shows 67% of Brexit Party voters want the Commons to pass the deal, a little behind the 73% of leave voters and 90% of Conservative voters. In the country as a whole, the deal has 47% support versus 37% opposition. Theresa May could only dream of numbers like these…

The bad news for Farage is compounded by an emerging split within his MEP grouping, with 4 Brexit Party MEPs so far having publicly backed – or implied support for – the deal.

Everyone is getting on board the #BOBPTD movement…