Brexit Party Supporters Back the Deal

Despite Nigel’s continuing opposition for opposition’s sake, it seems his usually loyal followers are abandoning him in favour of Boris’s new deal. Last man in the bunker… 

A new Survation poll out this morning shows 67% of Brexit Party voters want the Commons to pass the deal, a little behind the 73% of leave voters and 90% of Conservative voters. In the country as a whole, the deal has 47% support versus 37% opposition. Theresa May could only dream of numbers like these…

The bad news for Farage is compounded by an emerging split within his MEP grouping, with 4 Brexit Party MEPs so far having publicly backed – or implied support for – the deal.

Everyone is getting on board the #BOBPTD movement…

October 21, 2019 at 10:19 am

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

