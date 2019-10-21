ASI Give Extinction Rebellion Protesters a Taste of their own Medicine

Extinction Rebellion are – as their name would suggest – rebelling against the Mets’ Section 14 Order ban on their Westminster protests. Today they’re outside the DfE asking teachers to indoctrinate kids with their anti-scientific conspiracy theories…

Unfortunately for wonks at the ASI, their office directly overlooks the protest. To get their own back for having their work disrupted, the ASI team took to blasting music out at the protesters- starting off with ‘People Will Always Need Coal’ by Public Service Broadcasting, before moving on to ‘Rule Britannia’.

Treating Extinction Rebellion to some music as they protest outside the @ASI 😄 pic.twitter.com/A7gO1HuWHM — Daniel Pryor 😄 (@DanielPryorr) October 21, 2019

It wasn’t long before Extinction Rebellion asked the ASI to stop disrupting their protest…

The ASI promptly responded by ignoring their complaints and continuing to blast their tunes, including ‘Money’ by That Poppy and The Beatles’ ‘Taxman’. They’re still blaring music, so get your requests in now…