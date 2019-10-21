Angela Eagle Undermines Her Own Second Referendum Case

Following Bercow’s ruling against the Government bringing forward another meaningful vote, Angela Eagle, bravely spoke against people being forced to vote “again and again and again on the same thing until it gets it right”, describing opposition to such a tactic as an “important defence of freedom” in relation to the Government’s latest desire to pass a meaningful vote on the new Brexit deal.

In other news, Angela Eagle has written it is “only right” to hold a second Brexit referendum. Do these MPs really hear themselves?…