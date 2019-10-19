Read: Boris’ New Letter To MPs

Boris has written a new letter to MPs, following today’s Parliamentary trickery. He is framing an extension as Parliament’s request, which the Government opposes. It’s looking likely the EU will be co-operative and not grant anything quickly, at least not before the deal has been voted on. Boris has the votes to pass the deal next week…

Donald Tusk has confirmed this evening that a letter is being sent as a consequence of the Benn Act. Boris looks set to oppose it through conversations with leaders of EU countries…

October 19, 2019 at 8:19 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.