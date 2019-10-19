Boris: I Won’t Negotiate a Delay

This parliament of remainers passes Letwin’s amendment 322 – 306, effectively blocking a meaningful vote.
Boris says regardless he won’t negotiate a delay…
Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…
“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”