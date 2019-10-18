Whitehall Evacuated over Suspect Package

Patrons of the Red Lion get in touch to tell Guido they and others on Whitehall are being evacuated. A suspect package is being dealt with on Whitehall, meaning the area has been cleared. Meanwhile, an Extinction Rebellion protestor is now halfway up Big Ben’s scaffolding.

A protestor dressed as Boris Johnson is now half way up the Big Ben scaffolding. Police screaming at him to come down. pic.twitter.com/eJvk3ZFDJi — John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) October 18, 2019

UPDATE: A bomb disposal squad robot has been deployed outside Treasury.

UPDATE II: The man scaling Elizabeth Tower’s scaffolding has unveiled Extinction Rebellion banners.