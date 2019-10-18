Whitehall Evacuated over Suspect Package

Patrons of the Red Lion get in touch to tell Guido they and others on Whitehall are being evacuated. A suspect package is being dealt with on Whitehall, meaning the area has been cleared. Meanwhile, an Extinction Rebellion protestor is now halfway up Big Ben’s scaffolding.

UPDATE: A bomb disposal squad robot has been deployed outside Treasury.

UPDATE II: The man scaling Elizabeth Tower’s scaffolding has unveiled Extinction Rebellion banners.

October 18, 2019 at 3:25 pm

Quote of the Day

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

