Voters Want MPs To Pass the Deal

BBC News has interviewed voters in Barnsley today, a leave voting area represented by Labour. The voters are pretty keen to get Brexit done…
Comments
BBC News has interviewed voters in Barnsley today, a leave voting area represented by Labour. The voters are pretty keen to get Brexit done…
Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…
“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”