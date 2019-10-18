Special Arrangements Have Been Made So MPs Can Watch the Rugby

Tory MPs are relieved to learn that Parliament’s first Saturday sitting since the Falklands War will not disrupt their Rugby plans. It will be shown in the smoking room…
Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…
“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”