Labour MP, Spartan, and Remainer walk onto Newsnight… and Agree to Back the Deal

A rare political discussion on Newsnight last night, when a Labour MP – who voted against May’s deal three times; an ERGer – who voted against May’s deal three times; and a remain former-Tory MP who was expelled from the party by Boris; all sat in agreement, in anticipation of backing Boris’s new deal on Saturday. Even Layla Moran conceded Boris had achieved what most thought impossible…
