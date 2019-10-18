Attorney General: Northern Ireland Protocol can be Terminated

The Government has released its legal position, endorsed by the Attorney General, after having studied the new Withdrawal Agreement. For the first time, Cox has agreed that the protocol on Northern Ireland can be terminated. The DUP should see this as a big win…

Cox’s last Brexit legal advice effectively sank May’s deal on the third go. He proved would not compromise his professional standing by saying that the backstop could be escaped when in reality it could not. This new advice should be music to the ears of those who are sceptical…

Read the position in full here…