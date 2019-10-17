Sadiq’s Extinction Rebellion Protest U-Turn

Sadiq’s posturing over Extinction Rebellion’s disruption of Londoners’ lives has gone into reverse gear since Tuesday; u-turning from questioning the police’s ban of the climate communists’ protests, to finally calling time on their illegal demonstrations. Maybe he’s realised furious commuters will be responsible for voting him back in next year…

In a statement this morning following the Canning Town Station focus group on Extinction Rebellion’s tube protests, Khan wrote:

“This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counterproductive and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners”

If any readers can explain why he wasn’t saying this about their Westminster protests last week, please do get in touch…

