Rees-Mogg on Boris’ New Deal

The Leader of the Commons, fresh from his Cider bonaza last night, has been on his feet in the Commons this morning taking, among other things, questions on Boris’ new deal.

“It takes out the undemocratic backstop, delivers on what the Prime Minister promised he would do. In 85 days achieved something that could not be achieved in three years.

Every single member who stood on a manifesto saying that they would respect the will of the people in the referendum can support this with confidence.”