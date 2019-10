Commission President Juncker has confirmed to Sky News’ Beth Rigby that he has ruled out granting an extension to the UK. If the EU refuses an extension choice for MPs is genuinely this New Deal or No Deal, no matter how much parliamentary trickery they engage in…

NEW: We just doorstepped Juncker and he told us explicitly that he is ruling out extension. He said we have a deal so we don’t need one — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 17, 2019