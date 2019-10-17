Commuters Take Direct Action Against Extinction Rebellion

Commuters now physically dragging protestors from the roof of the train. @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/gDkXfJNxmL — Holly Collins (@HollyJoCollins) October 17, 2019

Watch as Londoners finally voice their frustration with Extinction Rebellion and take matters into their own hands. By dragging the protestors from the top of their tube carriage…

Guido also spots super posh climate nutter Robin Boardman-Pattinson lurking around, although he let his inferiors do the dirty work and stop the tube. For a ‘peaceful movement’, it’s interesting to see Extinction Rebellion resorting to kicking commuters in the head – let’s see if this new tactic wins the public over…