At a party in his Leader of the Commons office last night, Jacob Rees-Mogg played the part of a diligent host, with the Lobby being served glasses of his new, home-made cider from a jerrycan. Branded ‘Jacob’s Creek’ by a quick-witted Sebastian Payne…

When asked, Rees-Mogg confessed he had no idea how alcoholic the product was, and due to current law, he is unable to lobby for it to be stocked in the Commons’ Stranger’s Bar. Another good reason to pursue regulatory divergence after October 31…