Brexit Party Fracturing Over Boris’ New Deal

Nigel says “I’ll give him credit. I thought Theresa May’s deal was the worst deal in history, Boris’s achievements mean it’s only the second worst deal in history. It’s still, from the point of view of a Brexiteer, completely and utterly unacceptable” Well a lot of Brexiteers do find it acceptable…



For clear evidence watch the replies on social media from people with Brexit Party logos to some of the output from the party and Nigel. Many supporters are making it clear that they accept the new deal as the best path to a Canada-style agreement and are less than keen on extending again past October 31. It is a clear sign that Nigel’s supporters are not entirely united on fighting on for a No Deal Brexit…

Nigel what are you on about? Surely you can’t be serious? To delay could mean we will never leave. — Teresa Pople (@athome_waiting) October 17, 2019

You need to swallow some pride and get behind this Nigel, we’re not going to get a more brexity PM than Boris and as much as I would like a clean break, this deal is a compromise we can live with. You talking up an extension looks very weird, no matter how good your intentions. — Rob D 🇬🇧🎃🍾 (@RobD42777888) October 17, 2019

Who’s side are you on @Nigel_Farage? This deal or no deal is fine by me @Jacob_Rees_Mogg has already confirmed that saturdays vote will be deal or no deal, let Parliament vote it down, then we are OUT. Last thing we want is for EU to grant another extention for a losers vote!!🤦 — Linda Lindsay #TheBrexitParty (@falgal) October 17, 2019

Guido also understands that a handful of Brexit Party MEPs are poised to back Boris’ new deal, they would rather take the new deal in hand, than risk backing a Brexit extension to win, or possibly lose, a No Deal Brexit. So far around 6 of the party’s 28 MEPs have been murmuring about backing the new agreement. Nigel’s tweeted defence of the Surrender Act together with Tice’s similarly intransigent stance risks increasingly marginalising Brexiteers who are greeting the new deal with cautious optimism.

Most would like to stop sending billions to Brussels sooner, rather than later. One source close to the Brexit Party suggested that there may even be MEP defections to Boris’ Tories down the line. The Leave Alliance strategy was predicated on Brexit not happening on October 31…