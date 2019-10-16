Tories Storming Ahead in the Polls

New YouGov polling for The Times has shown Boris’s Tories soar higher to a 15 point lead, making up more than the Labour and Brexit Party vote shares combined. The ‘Classic Dom’ strategy seems to be working…

Interestingly, the poll found that since July, the Brexit Party vote has fallen by almost two thirds among 2017 Tories, yet only by just 1% among 2017 Labour voters. Now the Brexit Party vote is almost evenly made up of voters who in 2017 went for the Tory (13%) and Labour (8%) parties, meaning it could be an electoral boost to the Tories in the next election, eating away at Labour voters who would never vote Tory. Jack Brereton, the new Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent South is convinced he would not have won his seat in 2017 if UKIP had not stood against him, taking Labour votes. Meanwhile MPs like Stewart Jackson who UKIP did not stand against lost out by tiny margins…

Boris’s personal ratings have climbed higher too, being twice as popular as Corbyn in the Best Prime Minister question, with 43% to Corbyn’s 21%. And for the first time ever, Boris has overtaken Corbyn in all age brackets. Among those aged 18-24, Boris leads by 32 to 29.

Among the over 65s, Boris leads by 62 to 8…