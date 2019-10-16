Tom Newton Dunn’s “Tory Split” Fake News Explosion

The Remain supporting commentariat became overwhelmed with excitement late last night off the back of a report from The Sun‘s Tom Newton Dunn, claiming Brexit grandees IDS and Owen Paterson had created a “big split”, branding Boris’ deal “unacceptable” and ‘exploding’ at Number 10 officials. It could have been a big moment, if it were in the slightest bit true…

Excl: Big split opens up among Tory Eurosceptics over whether to back Boris’s Brexit deal, as Owen Paterson brands it “absurd” and “unacceptable”. Iain Duncan-Smith also said to have “exploded” at No10 officials.https://t.co/tJoBZ0lk0N — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) October 15, 2019

In reality Paterson’s comments were about a reheated May deal, not Boris’ new negotiations which he told Julia Hartley Brewer on TalkRADIO this morning he welcomed. Read his full comments about May’s deal in context on ConservativeHome this morning without distortion from Tom…

Iain Duncan Smith similarly shot down the report on BBC Breakfast this morning, saying there was enormous “goodwill” towards Boris’ new negotiations and he has not “exploded” at all.

Guido hears that The Sun didn’t even approach Number 10 for comment before publishing the story. Classic Tom “exclusive”…