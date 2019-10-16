Thornberry Denies Corbyn’s Support for Chavez as ‘Bollocks’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following her denial yesterday of Corbyn’s anti-NATO past, Thornberry has now taken it upon herself to start erasing Corbyn’s pro-Maduro history also. During yesterday’s Queen Speech debate, Alok Sharma brought up Corbyn’s pro-Venezuela past, to which Thornberry shouted “bollocks”. Guido thought rather than labouring the point we’d revisit some of Corbyn’s own comments in favour of Maduro and Chavez’s regimes. Watch the video above for Corbyn / Chavez / Maduro highlights.

Maduro actually thanked Corbyn for his support on a live TV phone in…