Sources of Contention

At the risk of getting into a source arms race, I have four sources confirming the original report…
— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) October 16, 2019
Is everyone getting bored of anonymous contradictory sources?
At the risk of getting into a source arms race, I have four sources confirming the original report…
— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) October 16, 2019
Is everyone getting bored of anonymous contradictory sources?
Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…
“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”