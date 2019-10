A cabal of Remain MPs – Peter Grant, Vince Cable, Dominic Grieve, Caroline Lucas, David Lammy, and Liz Saville Roberts – have been spotted boarding a Eurostar to Brussels by Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib. This comes a day after 37 non-Tory and non-Brexit Party MEPs sent a letter to Donald Tusk, asking the EU to reject any Brexit deal with the UK in favour of an extension. Delighting in trying to sabotage the chances for a good deal…