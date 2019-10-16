Remainers May Stop Parliament Sitting Over Fears it Will Pass Deal

HuffPo’s Paul Waugh is reporting that Labour and their rebel alliance are planning to vote against Parliament sitting and having its say on Boris’s new deal if he brings one back this Saturday, as they fear Boris will use the House’s endorsement of a deal to bypass the Benn Act. Now all of a sudden Remainers want to deny Parliament having its say – they’ve never been subtle about showing their true motives…

It’s still likely Parliament’s unusual Saturday sitting will go ahead, however this jitter clearly shows the fear Remainers now have that Boris is on the verge of clinching a deal and securing Brexit. Might be worth giving Lady Hale a call…