The Very Model of a Modern Lobby Journalist

This is superb, “Modern Lobby Journalist” with lyrics by Dmitry Grozoubinski as performed for BBC Radio 4’s “Today” Program by Simon Butteriss. Too true…

See also Bercow’s Modern Minor Genital

October 16, 2019 at 11:08 am

