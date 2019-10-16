Lobbyists Increasingly Leaning Lib Dem

A study of 159 public affairs professionals carried out by Opinium for PR Week and the PRCA reveals that senior lobbyists are mostly white, male, London-based and right-leaning. Shocker!

The slightly more surprising finding is that the industry that was once dominated by sharp-suited Blairites is now drifting towards the LibDems. They’re the preferred choice of floating voter lobbyists, and second only to Tory lobbyists among committed partisans. As is now fashionable, the overpaid lobbyists (on an average pay of £57,500) are victims too, with a fifth of practitioners having been diagnosed with a mental health condition in the last 5 years. Probably self-loathing…