Jolyon Going to Court Friday to Stop Deal

Jolyon Maugham is at it again, this time he wants to stop Britain leaving with a deal. He has just tweeted “I intend to lodge an immediate petition for an injunction in the Court of Session preventing the Government from placing the Withdrawal Agreement before Parliament for approval. We expect that petition to be lodged tomorrow and to be heard on Friday.”

He believes the Government’s proposed Withdrawal Agreement is contrary to section 55 of the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Act 2018. Guido is no legal genius, even so it seems obvious that the government will, if need be, as part of the deal’s legislative package amend this Act. That is pretty obvious. So why is he grandstanding pointlessly?

Could it be that he is addicted to the attention? Guess what, he’s going to need more money again from a crowdfunder…