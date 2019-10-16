Benn’s DExEU Committee Mutiny

Hilary Benn faced a point of order from Tory MP Craig Mackinlay during his DExEU committee’s questioning of Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay this morning. Mackinlay pointed out that Benn had hogged 20 minutes of questions, without giving the dozen other committee members any time to speak.

“I’m just wondering what we’re doing here. You’ve had the floor now for 20 minutes, I doubt there is any other member of this committee who will have the floor for 20 minutes during this discussion this morning, and I would welcome an opportunity for others to speak.”

Brexit Hero Andrea Jenkyns then chipped in calling in to question Benn’s suitability to chair the session at all.

“And you, with respect, are rather biased because you were pushing the Benn Act through, so I would personally like to see the Chair resign.”

All of which Benn promptly ignored and ploughed on with his questions…