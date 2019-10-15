Thornberry Furiously Denies Corbyn’s Anti-NATO Past

During an Emergency Question on Turkey in the Commons, Raab raised the importance of the role of NATO, fairly going on to remind the house about Corbyn’s prominent anti-NATO past. As the video shows, Thornberry began spitting feathers over Raab’s audacity to cite the past stated positions of the Leader of the Labour Party…

As an aide-memoire for the shadow foreign secretary, her dear leader has in the past claimed NATO was set up to “promote a Cold War with the Soviet Union” and wrote a column for the Morning Star entitled “High time for an End to Nato” that you can read in full here. More Stalin-esque erasing of history from the Labour Party…

October 15, 2019 at 12:45 pm

