Bloomberg is reporting that there is a deal on the table in Brussels. Investment banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, both big donors to the campaign to remain, are telling clients we are leaving the EU on October 31 with a deal. JP Morgan recommends closing no-deal hedges. Wall Street and the City reckon Brexit is getting done…

Even gloomy Barnier says it is possible. Sterling is surging against the dollar, it is up 5% against the € this week. Sterling shorts are getting crushed…