Stealth Death Tax Scrapped

The Government has scrapped Philip Hammond’s stealth death tax announced at the start of this year. His proposals saw grieving families whacked with a bill of up to £6,000 just for administering someone else’s estate, with house prices dragging ordinary families into big payment traps. Guido, the Taxpayers’ Alliance, the Daily Mail, and 1922 Committee members like Charles Walker and Graham Brady pushed back hard on this policy and now have won. James Roberts, Political Director of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, responded to the news by saying:
“It’s top news that the justice minister has been clearly been reading Guido and now put the final nail in the coffin for Hammond’s hated stealth death tax. Scrapping this ridiculous rise is exactly the kind of signal politicians should be sending that they don’t simply see death as an opportunity for a smash and grab on the family silver.”
Buried politically, along with Hammond’s political career…