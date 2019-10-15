Spain Sentences Catalonian Politicians For ‘Rebellion’

A fortnight ago, British Remainers were claiming Boris adding four days onto parliament’s conference recess was akin to a dictatorship. Guido has been surprised to see total silence from those same people over an EU State Government using the EU Arrest Warrant to pursue Catalonian separatists for holding a referendum against the wishes of the central Spanish government. The draconian sentences and have sparked riots in Spain:

  • Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras – convicted of sedition and misuse of public funds. Sentenced to 13 years in prison.
  • Former Catalan Foreign Minister Raül Romeva. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 12 years in prison.
  • Former Catalan Labour Minister Dolors Bassa. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 12 years in prison.
  • Former Catalan Regional Government Spokesman Jordi Turull. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 12 years in prison.
  • Former President of the Catalan Parliament Carme Forcadell (pictured above with her British opposite number). Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison.
  • Former Catalan Interior Minister Joaquim Forn. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.
  • Former Catalan Territorial Minister Josep Rull. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.
  • Pro-Catalan Independence Activist Jordi Cuixart. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to nine years in prison.
  • Pro-Catalan Independence Activist Jordi Sànchez. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to nine years in prison.

Remainers’ hysteria quickly turning to silence is deafening…

October 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm

