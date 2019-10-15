Spain Sentences Catalonian Politicians For ‘Rebellion’

A fortnight ago, British Remainers were claiming Boris adding four days onto parliament’s conference recess was akin to a dictatorship. Guido has been surprised to see total silence from those same people over an EU State Government using the EU Arrest Warrant to pursue Catalonian separatists for holding a referendum against the wishes of the central Spanish government. The draconian sentences and have sparked riots in Spain:

Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras – convicted of sedition and misuse of public funds. Sentenced to 13 years in prison.

in prison. Former Catalan Foreign Minister Raül Romeva. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 12 years in prison.

in prison. Former Catalan Labour Minister Dolors Bassa. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 12 years in prison.

in prison. Former Catalan Regional Government Spokesman Jordi Turull. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 12 years in prison.

in prison. Former President of the Catalan Parliament Carme Forcadell (pictured above with her British opposite number). Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison.

in prison. Former Catalan Interior Minister Joaquim Forn. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

in prison. Former Catalan Territorial Minister Josep Rull. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

in prison. Pro-Catalan Independence Activist Jordi Cuixart. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to nine years in prison.

in prison. Pro-Catalan Independence Activist Jordi Sànchez. Convicted of sedition. Sentenced to nine years in prison.

Remainers’ hysteria quickly turning to silence is deafening…