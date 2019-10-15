Former Playboy Model Enters Croatian Presidential Race

Former Playboy model Ava Karabatić has announced she is standing to be Croatia’s next president in the country’s January presidential election, in 97 days time. Her policy platform includes legalising marijuana, prostitution, and introducing sex education in schools…

In her announcement blog, Ava thanks her fans for sending in photoshopped images of her in governmental positions.

Enthusiasts for Croatian presidential politics can follow her official Instagram account here

 

October 15, 2019 at 11:21 am

Euro News

