Extinction Rebellion’s Confused Last Stand

After being cleared out of their last outpost at Trafalgar Square and having a Section 14 order banning them from London, Extinction Rebellion have just one protest venue remaining – outside Millbank tower. In the last few minutes, the police have begun clearing the site…

The question arises, however; why Millbank? When asked, a policemen told a co-conspirator that they had chosen the site believing it to still be the location of CCHQ. Guido didn’t have the heart to tell the protestors…

Some protestors also claimed they were there to protest MI5 (which is down the road) and MI6 (which is across the river). According to two protestors, MI5 – as a data collection agency – is suppressing information reaching the news, and Extinction Rebellion want more coverage of the climate on mainstream news programmes. Effectively Extinction Rebellion’s last stand is calling for longer weather reports in an evening, with a dollop of conspiracy theory to back it up…

The police’s main obstacle to clearing the protest was a caravan in the middle of the road, with a woman in a sleeping bag atop it. As Guido visited the site, the sleepy socialist was finally removed with a JCB lift, allowing the caravan to be moved away. Unfortunately, Guido’s preference for a Top Gear-esque blowing up of the motorhome wasn’t considered by the Met…