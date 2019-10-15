Extinction Rebellion Encampments Declared Illegal By Police

The Metropolitan Police last night declared that all Extinction Rebellion protests must cease as they brought in new restrictions under Section 14 of the Public Order Act. The order came in as the number of protesters arrested for obstructing highways and other crimes neared 1,500. The last main central London site in Trafalgar Square was comprehensively cleared last night, leaving quite a mess…

Extinction Rebellion in response released a statement saying it would “let Trafalgar Square go” but added that the “International Rebellion continues”.

This hasn’t stopped some activists continuing their vandalism this morning, with a small group attempting to break in to the Department for Transport, one hitting at the glass front of the building repeatedly with a hammer. The group still maintain a large encampment south of the river on Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, now surrounded by police. Only a matter of time now…