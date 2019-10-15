Eco-Terrorist Attacking Department for Transport

Police are observing an eco-terrorist smashing the window above the entrance to the Department for Transport. Seems like this would be a good moment to engage the eco-terrorist with a taser. Rather than standing around watching him cost taxpayers thousands of pounds of damage. Weak.

UPDATE: A police negotiator is/was trying to negotiate him/her, to come down. According to one witness, they appear to be wearing the apparel worn by Orthodox Jews. The irony of them trying (and failing) to stop Department for Transport civil servants entering the Ministry is that they’re launching a plan to decarbonise transport today.

UPDATE II: We have identified the woman trying to smash the window as Dr. Gail Bradbrook – a co-founder of Extinction Rebellion who in 2016 took an 11,000-mile flight to Costa Rica for her luxury holiday. Now she’s campaigning to end airport expansion…

October 15, 2019 at 8:43 am

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

