Eco-Terrorist Attacking Department for Transport

Police are observing an eco-terrorist smashing the window above the entrance to the Department for Transport. Seems like this would be a good moment to engage the eco-terrorist with a taser. Rather than standing around watching him cost taxpayers thousands of pounds of damage. Weak.

UPDATE: A police negotiator is/was trying to negotiate him/her, to come down. According to one witness, they appear to be wearing the apparel worn by Orthodox Jews. The irony of them trying (and failing) to stop Department for Transport civil servants entering the Ministry is that they’re launching a plan to decarbonise transport today.

UPDATE II: We have identified the woman trying to smash the window as Dr. Gail Bradbrook – a co-founder of Extinction Rebellion who in 2016 took an 11,000-mile flight to Costa Rica for her luxury holiday. Now she’s campaigning to end airport expansion…