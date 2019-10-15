Corbyn’s Arrest Warrant U-Turn

During yesterday’s debate on the Queen’s Speech, Corbyn claimed the European Arrest Warrant is one of the “most effective measures in tackling cross border crime”. Which is peculiar, as in 2011 he said during a debate that:

“the European arrest warrant can be used in a totally disproportionate way without using other less draconian methods of completing police investigations”

and

“it seems that countries with a far from rigorous, fair and open judicial system can gain arrest warrants against British subjects, who are then taken to a different jurisdiction, where they face a much lower threshold of proof before a conviction is obtained. It is not our business to protect criminals, but it is our business to ensure that people get a fair trial and that there is absolutely the presumption of innocence before any conviction is made.”

Remember when Corbyn’s supporters claimed he was a ‘conviction politician’?