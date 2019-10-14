Twice As Many Voters Trust Boris than Corbyn on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn’s repeated attack line on Boris that “this Prime Minister cannot be trusted” might carry more weight if the country thought that Jeremy Corbyn was trustworthy at all. In reality, Corbyn is trusted on Brexit by just 16% of the UK public and distrusted by 76%. Conversely, more than twice as many people trust Boris, with his rating standing at 32%.

Less trusted than either of them, however, is this Parliament, which carries a lowly 14% trust rating – two points even lower than Corbyn. No wonder he doesn’t want to change it up with an election…