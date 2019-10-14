Saj to Hold Budget on November 6

Just weeks after his massively overshadowed spending review, Sajid will be presenting a budget to the Commons on the 6th November – just 6 days after we are supposed to have left the EU…

In a statement, the Government said:

” This will be the first Budget after leaving the EU. I will be setting out our plan to shape the economy for the future and triggering the start of our infrastructure revolution. This is the right and responsible thing to do -we must get on with governing.”

Remember, remember the 6th November: spending hikes, tax giveaways and plots…