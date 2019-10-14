Toggle navigation
Rich’s Monday Morning View
8:00 am
Guido Hears Lee Rowley and Sarah Newton to Give Loyal Address Tomorrow
Yesterday
Marr Falsely Attacks Patel for Laughing at Industry Warning
Yesterday
Patel: Northern Ireland Being Treated Differently Would be an Unacceptable Deal
Yesterday
View All
Marr Falsely Attacks Patel for Laughing at Industry Warning
Yesterday
Pundits Were Certain Boris Wouldn’t Get a Renegotiation
Adam Claims Sky Views Not An Opinion Piece
Will Woke Pundits Get ‘Joke’?
View All
Patel: Northern Ireland Being Treated Differently Would be an Unacceptable Deal
Yesterday
Blackford: Corbyn Has to Respect Democracy (On Scottish Independence – not Brexit)
Yesterday
Pundits Were Certain Boris Wouldn’t Get a Renegotiation
Simon Franks Resigns United for Change Directorship
View All
Jennifer Arcuri Interview
Support Positive Twitter Day This Friday
Boris Unveils New Immigration Policy on Facebook Live
Experian Snubs Brexit Party Despite Working With Labour and Tories
View All
Guido Hears Lee Rowley and Sarah Newton to Give Loyal Address Tomorrow
Yesterday
Parliament Prorogued Without a Bercow Tantrum
Boris’ Brexit Statement in Full
Peter Bone’s Generous Offer to Bercow
View All
Extinction Rebellion Confronted By Actual Scientist
Protestors Storm Wrong Office
Department for Transport Graffitied by Climate Extremists
Symbiotic Eco-Extremism
View All
Marr Falsely Attacks Patel for Laughing at Industry Warning
Yesterday
Patel: Northern Ireland Being Treated Differently Would be an Unacceptable Deal
Yesterday
Blackford: Corbyn Has to Respect Democracy (On Scottish Independence – not Brexit)
Yesterday
Mogg: UK can Leave the EU ‘Empire’ With a Deal, Without an Extension
Yesterday
View All
Rich’s Monday Morning View
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
More
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Cartoon
October 14, 2019 at 8:00 am
Front Page
Next Story
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Victims of IRA Terror Call on Corbyn to Apologise
|
Sunday Times
Royals Rake in Millions from Windfarms
|
Mail on Sunday
Tell Truth About XR Irrational Zealots
| Peter Hitchens
Dealmaking Leo & Boris
|
Mail on Sunday
Cameron’s NCS Sued for £22 Million
|
Telegraph
When Data Met Greta
|
CapX
Boris’s Moment in History
|
ConWoman
What Could Labour’s Digital Manifesto Mean?
|
TechRound
In Defence of Neoliberalism
|
1828
Lazy Lords Need to do Some Work
| Lord Fowler
The Sad Decline of Thatcherism
|
Economist
Dangers of Black & White Thinking
| Melanie Phillips
Why Is Stella Creasy Shutting Down Debate?
|
UnHerd
Varadkar and Boris Get Back on Track
|
The Times
Why I Won’t Miss Britain’s ‘Chief Nanny’
|
Speccie
BBC Simpers as Eco Warriors Wreak Havoc
|
ConWoman
Boris’ Movie Pitch
|
Evening Standard
Byline’s
No-Deal Brexit Conspiracy Nonsense
| James Ball
What Robbie Did Next
|
CityAM
Jordan Peterson Enters Rehab
|
New York Post
John Humphrys, a Double Hypocrite
|
ConWoman
John Humphrys Is Right
|
Telegraph
Blame Yourself, John, Not Just the BBC
| Kathy Gyngell
BBC is Like the Kremlin
| John Humphrys
Cadwalladr Profile
|
Atlantic
Why We Need John Humphrys
|
UnHerd
Leave Laura Kuenssberg Alone
|
Spectator
Guardian’s
Dehumanising of Cameron
| Mark Wallace
Google Will Prioritise Original Reporting
|
Press Gazette
Tacitus On ‘Insiders’ & ‘Sources’
|
Spectator
Dealmaking Leo & Boris
|
Mail on Sunday
Boris’s Moment in History
|
ConWoman
Varadkar and Boris Get Back on Track
|
The Times
Britain Ready for New Golden Era of Free Trade
| Liz Truss
EU Will Regret Killing Final Chance for a Deal
|
Telegraph
How Number 10 View the Negotiations
| James Forsyth
Tories Are Trying to Deliver on the Referendum
| John Baron
Will Farage Be the Man to Stop Brexit
|
Reaction
Time for Some Statesmanship from Varadkar
| Paul Marshall
Rebels Who May Switch to Back Boris Deal
| Alex Wickham
No-Deal Brexit Conspiracy Nonsense
| James Ball
The Radicalisation of Remain
|
CapX
Little Expectation of a Deal in Dublin
|
Irish Times
Here’s What Hedgies Are Really Up To
|
Bloomberg
Theresa May: I Have No Regrets
|
The Sun
What Could Labour’s Digital Manifesto Mean?
|
TechRound
Jennifer Arcuri Boasted of “Boris Bruises”
|
Mail
What Do Tariffs Actually Mean
|
TechRound
Spain Sub Too Heavy After Decimal Point Mishap
|
O Canada
Are UK News Presenters Fed Up?
|
TechRound
iPhones Hit an Evolutionary Stasis
| Charles Arthur
Social Media Has Revolutionised Drug Trade
|
Reaction
Singapore Brexit to Unleash Economy?
|
TechRound
Could Less Regulation Of Data Reduce Traffic Jams?
|
TechRound
Westminster Broadcasters Turn to Headset Mics
|
TechRound
Countryside Will Be First to Benefit From 5G
|
The Sun
Support Positive Twitter Day
|
Observer
Bigger Driving Distractions Than Hands Free Calls
|
TechRound
Disinformation & Propaganda
| Peter Pomerantsev
Are Unicorns Really Worth a Billion?
|
FT
Lazy Lords Need to do Some Work
| Lord Fowler
Parliament, an Anti-Democratic Monstrosity
|
Telegraph
Is Parliament the Winner?
|
The Norton View
Commons Should Dissolve Itself
| Mark Fox
Supreme Court is this Season’s Hottest TV Drama
|
Times
Bercow Was the Most Biased Speaker Ever
| Paul Staines
Bercow Has Traduced the Office of Speaker
|
Telegraph
Corbyn, not Boris, is the Real Loser
| Toby Young
Time the Tories Went Nuclear on the Speaker
|
Telegraph
These Glory Days of British Political Nonsense
|
Times
Proroguing is in Boris’s Favour – But it’s Not a ‘Coup’
|
CapX
Speaker’s Impartiality is Crucial to our Constitution
| IDS
Everything They Say About the Amazon is Wrong
|
Forbes
Rees-Mogg and the Mystery of Conference Recess
|
Spectator
Mutineers Rise From All Sides to Assail Corbyn
|
The Times
Royals Rake in Millions from Windfarms
|
Mail on Sunday
Tell Truth About XR Irrational Zealots
| Peter Hitchens
When Data Met Greta
|
CapX
Eco Lunacy Will Finish Us Off First
|
ConWoman
Extinction Rebellion is a Menace
| Brendan O'Neill
Extinction Rebellion Cost Police £16 Million in April
|
Times
UK’s Advances on Climate Change
|
TechRound
Brexit Party Backtracks on Climate Change
|
DeSmog
Zero Carbon in 2030?
| John Redwood
The Disturbing Spectacle of Greta
|
Telegraph
How Prosperity Drives the Environmentalist Frenzy
|
CapX
Jo Swinson’s Airmiles Hypocrisy
|
Sun
Expensive & Flawed – Futile Climate Policies
|
ConWoman
What They Don’t Tell You at XR Boot Camp
|
CapX
Solar Panels: Thousands of Customers Complain
|
BBC
Tell Truth About XR Irrational Zealots
| Peter Hitchens
Dealmaking Leo & Boris
|
Mail on Sunday
Cameron’s NCS Sued for £22 Million
|
Telegraph
Dangers of Black & White Thinking
| Melanie Phillips
Hundreds of Young Trans People Want Original Sex Back
|
Sky
No-Deal Brexit Conspiracy Nonsense
| James Ball
Affair is “Complete Bull****”
| Jennifer Arcuri
Here’s What Hedgies Are Really Up To
|
Bloomberg
‘Corbynomics’ is Popular
| Matthew Goodwin
Supreme Court Wrongly Seized Power
|
Juliet Samuel
Is Boris Johnson’s Strategy Working?
| Stephen Bush
Conference Approves Extended Free Movement
|
LabourList
Political Judges Doing Bidding of Braying Remainers
|
Sun
Experts are in Biased Ideological Cocoons
| Matthew Goodwin
Break Benn’s Bad Law Boris
| Andrew Roberts
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Steve Baker on Boris’s New Brexit Deal:
“fair and reasonable”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
More
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Owned & Published by Global & General Nominees Limited.
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2019.
Privacy Policy
/
About
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.