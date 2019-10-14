Minister Calls on MPs to Start Working Weekends

Home Office Minister and Minister for Women, Victoria Atkins, today called on MPs to pull their fingers out and start working on Saturdays and Sundays to get Brexit done. Presumably when Brexit’s done, Victoria would allow MPs to slim down their work hours again – an Atkins diet of sort…

October 14, 2019 at 11:00 am

