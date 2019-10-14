Get the Hottest Dress in Westminster

Sky’s Beth Rigby is reporting on today’s Queen’s Speech wearing the ‘Jungle Cat Pleated Dress’ from Whistles – the same dress that Carrie Symonds wore at Conservative Party Conference two weeks ago. You too can own October’s hottest dress in Westminster for just £179…

Carrie attended today’s ceremony in a laurel wreath-style navy blue headband and dark dress, while Stanley Johnson sported a crisp white shirt and Tory blue tie similar to this Harvie and Hudson Navy Racehorses Woven Silk Tie (£50).

