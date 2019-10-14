Buckland to Revive Tradition in Queen’s Speech Ceremony

The Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland, will today reverse the decades-long trend of modernising the role of Lord Chancellor. Robert’s Bucking the trend…

Guido learns that Buckland will be reverting to the full wig and tricorn hat; the former of which was ditched in 2013 by Grayling, and the tricorn hat having not been worn during the ceremony for many years more.

Buckland will also be reverting to tradition by walking backwards after giving her majesty the speech – part of the ceremony ditched decades ago (however it was brought back by Jack Straw for a few years). Guido’s sure Her Majesty will appreciate it…