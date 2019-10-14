110 British Indian Organisation Claim Corbyn has ‘Sown Seeds of Disharmony’

As Guido reported on Friday, despite not being Prime Minister, Corbyn has already managed to spark a major diplomatic row in India following a meeting he had with the left wing Indian Congress Party in which he claimed they had discussed the ongoing issue in Kashmir, which then caused Modi’s party to accuse their opponents of “shameful shenanigans”. The Congress Party hit back, accusing Corbyn of misrepresenting their meeting. Corbyn’s stellar foreign policy record continues…

Now, 110 British Indian organisations have signed a letter addressed to Corbyn, expressing their “deep dismay” at the “one-sided and divisive” emergency motion on Kashmir that was passed at Labour’s conference, which has “sown the seeds of community disharmony within the United Kingdon“. Read the full letter below…

Guido also learns that a big protest is now planned for Wednesday, and Lord Gadhia will today be leading a charge on the issue in Parliament. This issue for Labour isn’t Kash-merely going to go away…