Guido Hears Lee Rowley and Sarah Newton to Give Loyal Address Tomorrow

Guido hears that Lee Rowley and Sarah Newton will be the Tory MPs delivering the traditional Loyal Address tomorrow, which open the Commons’ State Opening debate. The Loyal Addresses are traditionally funny…

Rowley is a Labour-defeating, son-of-a-milkman sound Thatcherite Brexiteer; while Newton is a Lib Dem-facing South-Western MP, who will provide a softer touch. The speech will take place from 11:30 tomorrow.

The government’s agenda is expected to set out 22 new bills, with an emphasis on those that will allow the UK to “seize the opportunities that Brexit presents“. Now all that waits is to hear Skinner’s traditional heckle…