Simon Franks Resigns United for Change Directorship

After ploughing three years and shedloads of cash into his ill-fated venture, United for Change The United Party founder Simon Franks resigned as a Director at the end of last month, alongside Co-Director Saima Rana. The former directors join the twelve employees who also quit the venture last summer, and the co-founder Adam Knight who left before its launch to found his own centrist party ‘Twelve Together’. Turns out that ‘gaping hole in the centre of British politics’ wasn’t so easy to fill after all…

Guido tried to contact Franks and The United Party to see what Franks is up to now he has resigned his directorship, unfortunately there was no answer. Guido hopes now he will have more time to draw pictures of willies in peace.